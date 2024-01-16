‘Flint’ The Specialist Remains In Den With 2024 Extension

The BC Lions announced today that American punter Stefan Flintoft has signed a one-year extension through the 2025 season. Flintoft was eligible to become a free agent on February 13.

Flintoft, 28, enters his fourth season with the team after finishing with 2023 with 95 punts for 4,439 yards (46.7-yard average) and 67 kickoffs for 4,144 yards (61.9-yard average), ending the season 5th in the CFL in both categories.

The California native also enjoyed a solid 2022 campaign, finishing third in the league in base punting with 4,935 yards (47.5-yard average), third in net punting with 3,910 yards and had 80 kickoffs for 4,933 yards (61.7-yard average).

Flintoft emerged with a practice roster spot following his first Lions training camp in 2021 and was pressed into full-time duty starting in week three of that season before becoming the CFL’s leader with 48.3 average yards per punt and third overall in the league amongst qualifiers with a 37.3-yard net average. Those credentials led to a Lions team nomination for CFL Most Outstanding Special Teams Player.

Flintoft attended UCLA from 2014-18 and took over main punting duties in his junior season. His senior brought a Pac-12 Honourable Mention selection by his coaches plus All-Academic Pac-12 honours. He would attend 2019 rookie mini-camp with the Denver Broncos.