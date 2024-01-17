‘Batman’ Returns | Lions Re-Sign Hollins Through 2025

Batman Returns: the BC Lions announced today that American wide receiver Alexander Hollins has signed an extension that keeps him with the club through 2025. Hollins was eligible to become a free agent on February 13.

“I’m blessed for the opportunity to remain with this great organization that allowed me to prolong my football career,” Hollins said.

“We’ve been building this brick by brick for a couple of seasons and the work has already begun for 2024 and beyond. ’FTC’ all the way!”

The 27-year-old Hollins enjoyed a breakout performance last season, earning a Western Division All-Star selection after hauling in 78 receptions for 1,173 yards and the nine touchdowns to lead all Lions. Hollins’ 78 receptions tied him with Keon Hatcher for the team lead.

‘Batman’ first came to the Lions ahead of 2022 training camp and would appear in four regular season contests while recording 13 receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown. Hollins then was a key contributor in November with eight receptions for 102 yards and a pair of touchdowns in two playoff games.

The Mississippi native moved north after a three-year NFL stint that included four appearances for the Minnesota Vikings in 2019. Following his release, Hollins spent parts of 2020 and 2021 on the Cleveland Browns’ practice roster.

Hollins transferred from Copiah Lincoln Community College to Eastern Illinois from 2017-18 and recorded 126 receptions for 1,784 yards and 23 touchdowns across 22 games. He earned First-Team All-American honours by Phil Steele in his senior season.