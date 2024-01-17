Defensive Lineman & 2021 First-Round Pick Daniel Joseph Signs With Lions

The BC Lions today announced the signing of National defensive lineman Daniel Joseph.

Joseph (6’2, 261 lbs)- joins the squad after being selected by the Lions in round one (fourth overall) of the 2021 CFL Draft.

He most recently suited up for the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons in 2023 and racked up eight combined tackles plus two sacks in seven contests. Joseph previously landed with the Buffalo Bills in 2022 and appeared in three pre-season games before being released at the end of training camp.

Joseph played his first three college seasons at Penn State (2017-19) where he registered 29 combined tackles (12 solo, 17 assisted), five sacks one forced fumble and a fumble recovery across 32 games.

He then transferred to North Carolina State from 2020-21 and was a major gamebreaker in his senior year with the Wolfpack, recording a team-high 6.5 sacks to go along with 37 total tackles and ten tackles for a loss.

The Toronto native is cousin to former Lion defensive lineman and 2015 first-round pick Ese Mrabure and brother to Faith Ekakitie who was selected first overall by Winnipeg in 2017.