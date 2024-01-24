Lions & Pacific Blue Cross Partner For Team Up To End Racism Program

The BC Lions today announced Pacific Blue Cross, the province’s number one insurance provider, as a supporting partner of our Team Up To End Racism program.

Back for a third year, Team Up to End Racism focuses on confronting racism and embracing diversity and inclusion in British Columbia. Today’s partnership announcement will help continue to implement a program built around four pillars.

The pillars focus on educating and informing our youth, as well as BC Lion fans and the general public, about embracing a diverse society that fosters inclusiveness, understanding and mutual respect.

“We are proud to bring back our Team Up To End Racism program for another year and to welcome Pacific Blue Cross as our partner, said BC Lions president Duane Vienneau.

“Many BC Lions players have witnessed or felt discriminated against and they are compelled to bring their voices, experiences credibility to schools to help students find their voices to stand up against racism. We encourage diversity in all communities and every student deserves a level playing field, to feel connected and a sense of belonging in our schools.”

“As part of our unwavering commitment to health equity, we strive to protect and promote the diversity of all British Columbians,” said Sarah Hoffman, president and CEO of Pacific Blue Cross.

“We believe everyone deserves access to the best quality health care, free from racism, with conditions conducive to health for all. We are pleased to partner with the BC Lions to initiate change at the roots – beginning with our youth. Together, we stand united against discrimination and racism in our schools and in our communities.”

Click HERE for more info on Team Up To End Racism and if you’re interested in hosting a presentation.

In addition, the BC Lions are proud to bring back all of our regular school programs in 2024.

Click HERE for a full schedule of BC Lions community programs including school visits,

community appearances and grassroots football.