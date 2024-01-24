Lions Sign American DB Ronald Kent Jr.

The BC Lions today announced the signing of American defensive back Ronald Kent Jr. to the training camp roster.

Kent (5’9, 176 lbs)- enjoyed a solid four years at Western Carolina (2018-21), registering 105 combined tackles (69 solo, 36 assisted), six tackles for a loss, 25 pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one interception over 29 games. Earned Second-Team All-Southern Conference honours in both 2020 and 2021.

The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania native then transferred to Central Michigan for his final season of eligibility and suited up in all 12 games for the Chippewas while recording 56 combined tackles (36 solo, 20 assisted), six tackles for a loss, ten pass breakups and one sack