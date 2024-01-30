Belgian Freight Train Debaillie Re-Signs With Lions

The BC Lions announced today that Global defensive lineman Tibo Debaillie is staying put with a one-year extension. Debaillie was eligible to become a free agent on February 13.

Debaillie, 26, is back for a third season with the club after racking up 14 defensive tackles and a pair of special teams stops across 18 regular season games.

After joining the Lions as a free agent ahead of 2022, Debaillie emerged as the Lions’ most impactful Global player in recent years, recording 20 defensive tackles, three sacks and a fumble recovery while dressing in all 18 regular season games.

The native of Gistel, Belgium was selected by Edmonton in round three (20th overall) of the 2021 Global Draft and dressed in three regular season contests with the Elks that season.

He attended Towson University from 2018-19 and registered 28 defensive tackles, three tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks in 22 games with the Tigers.

Before moving to North America, Debaillie led the Belgian Football League’s Ostend Pirates and helped the squad capture Belgian Bowl XXIX in the 2016 campaign.