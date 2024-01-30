Josh Woods Staying In Lions’ Den With Two-Year Extension

The BC Lions announced today that American linebacker Josh Woods has signed a two-year extension with the team through 2025. He was eligible to become a free agent on February 13.

Woods, 26, enjoyed a career year in 2023 with 54 total tackles (45 defence, nine special teams), a pair of interceptions and one defensive touchdown while suiting up in all 18 regular season games for the first time in his career.

The native of Ontario, California originally signed with the team in October 2021 before suiting up in a pair of games to close out that season. Woods became a regular in the 2022 season, suiting up in 17 regular season games while registering 35 total tackles (23 defence, 12 special teams) and a pair of sacks.

In 31 games with the UCLA Bruins from 2015-19, Woods racked up 111 combined tackles (69 solo, 42 assisted) 11.5 tackles for a loss, five-and-a-half sacks, two fumble recoveries, two pass knockdowns and an interception. Named second-team All-Pac-12 by the Associated Press in his senior season.