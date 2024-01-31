Lions Bring Back Americans Parnell Motley, James Moore

The BC Lions announced today the signings of American defensive back Parnell Motley and American offensive lineman James Moore to the training camp roster.

Motley (6’0, 184 lbs)- had a practice roster stint with the Lions in late 2023 after beginning last season in camp with the Toronto Argonauts. After attending 2022 training camp with the Cleveland Browns, Motley moved north to the Calgary Stampeders and suited up in one regular season game while recording a pair of defensive tackles.

The Washington, DC native signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a non-drafted free agent in May 2020 and then landed with the San Francisco 49ers in October. After being claimed off the 49ers’ practice roster by the Denver Broncos, he appeared in two regular season games to close out 2020.

Motley suited up in 53 games at Oklahoma from 2016-19 while recording 176 combined tackles (130 solo, 46 assisted), 7.5 tackles for a loss, 39 pass knockdowns, six interceptions, six forced fumbles and a pair of fumble recoveries. Parnell suited up in the Rose Bowl Semi-Final against Georgia in 2017, recording six tackles, and the Orange Bowl Semi-Final against Alabama in 2018, registering four tackles and a pass breakup.

Moore (6’5, 300 lbs)- spent 2023 with the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks where he appeared in nine games. The Tacoma, Washington native was a member of the Lions’ practice squad in 2022.

He suited up in 21 games for Central Washington from 2014-17, mostly at left tackle. Along with helping the Wildcats produce the nation’s 11th-best rushing attack in 2017, Moore was recognized with GNAC All-conference first-team honours. The big lineman would then attend 2019 mini-camp with the Seattle Seahawks.