Two More For The Defence: Lions Sign NFL Vet Tyrell Adams, Montana Standout Justin Ford

(Vancouver)- The BC Lions announced today the signings of American linebacker Tyrell Adams and American defensive back Justin Ford.

Adams (6’2, 228 lbs)- brings 44 games of NFL experience under his belt, 25 of those coming with the Houston Texans from 2018-20. Adams led the Texans in defensive tackles on two occasions in the 2020 season and recorded his first NFL sack on Ryan Tannehill in a game against Tennessee. He would then appear in five games with the San Francisco 49ers in 2021 before being claimed by the Jacksonville Jaguars to close out the campaign. Adams made his NFL debut with the Oakland Raiders in 2016 and would dress in 12 games over the next two seasons.

The Atlanta native enjoyed a productive college career in his home state at West Georgia from 2011-14, recording 220 total tackles, three interceptions and a pair of sacks. Adams also earned First Team All-Gulf South Conference in his junior season of 2013.

Ford (6’2, 200 lbs)- attended NFL mini-camps in Baltimore and Minnesota in 2023 before signing with the USFL’s Houston Gamblers in September. After two seasons at Golden West Jr. College and one year at Louisville, Ford transferred to Montana from 2020-22 and recorded 84 combined tackles (55 solo, 29 assisted), 6.5 tackles for a loss, 11 interceptions, two defensive touchdowns, 28 pass breakups and three fumble recoveries across 28 games.

The North Carolina native was also a two-time unanimous All-American and twice earned First-Team All-Big Sky selections.