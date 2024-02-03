Two-Time Division All-Star Marcus Sayles Remains With Lions Through ’25

The BC Lions are hanging on to another key veteran piece as the club announced today that American defensive back Marcus Sayles has signed a two-year extension. He was eligible to become a free agent on February 13.

Sayles, 29, returns for a fourth season in black and orange after recording 38 defensive tackles, three tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and seven pass breakups in 18 regular season games before adding Marcus added another seven tackles in two playoff contests and an interception in the Western Semi-Final win over Calgary.

Sayles enjoyed a career year in 2022, recording 68 defensive tackles and four interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown in a victory against Winnipeg on October 15. He went on to record an interception in the Western Final at Winnipeg and earned both CFL and West Division All-Star selections.

The versatile defender joined the Lions as a free agent in 2021 and would go on to suit up at both halfback and SAM linebacker that season while racking up 52 defensive tackles, a pair of interceptions and a forced fumble in 13 contests.

Sayles began his CFL career with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers from 2018-19, earning a West All-Star nod in his first season and a championship ring to cap off 2019 after recording a game-high six defensive tackles in the 107th Grey Cup win over Hamilton.

Before moving north, Sayles attended 2017 training camp with the Buffalo Bills and spent the remainder of that season on the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad after his release by Buffalo in September.

He Started in 46 games for the University of West Georgia from 2013-16 and set a school record for most career blocked kicks with 13. Also recorded 123 total tackles, 12 interceptions and 24 pass breakups.