Lions Sign Two-Time CFL All-Star William Stanback

The BC Lions announced today the signing of American running back William Stanback to a one-year contract.

Stanback, 29, moves to the West Coast after five years with the Montreal Alouettes where he eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark on two occasions while also earning CFL and East Division All-Star nods in both 2019 and 2021. Stanback was also the East nominee for CFL Most Outstanding Player in the 2021 campaign after leading the CFL with 1,176 rushing yards.

The bruising tailback racked up a total of 3,716 yards and 11 touchdowns on 625 carries while hauling in 107 receptions for 1,058 yards and four majors across 62 regular season games.

Stanback capped off his Alouettes tenure by rushing for 68 yards and a touchdown on nine carries to help them upset Winnipeg in the 110th Grey Cup.

He attended training camp with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020 before making his return to Montreal.

Stanback attended Central Florida from 2013-15 before transferring to Virginia Union for his senior season and rushing for 1,299 yards and 15 touchdowns while earning All-CIAA First-Team honours. The Hempstead, New York native then attended 2017 training camp with the Green Bay Packers.