Lions Add Free Agent QB Dakota Prukop

The BC Lions announced today the signing of free agent American quarterback Dakota Prukop to a one-year contract.

Prukop, 30, joins the Lions after appearing in 27 games over two seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The short-yardage specialist rushed for 397 yards and 13 touchdowns on 111 carries while adding 11 completions for 209 yards and a pair of majors.

Prukop rushed for 33 yards and two touchdowns in the 110th Grey Cup against Montreal and also scored two majors in short-yardage situations in the 109th Grey Cup against Toronto in November 2022.

Before returning to the Bombers ahead of 2023, Prukop appeared in four games with the USFL’s New Jersey Generals, completing 31 of 50 pass attempts for 312 yards and three touchdowns while adding 97 more yards and one touchdown on the ground.

The 6’2, 200-pound native of Newport, California suited up in 12 games with the Edmonton Elks in 2021, racking up 134 yards and two touchdowns on 27 total carries.

Prukop played his first three CFL seasons with the Toronto Argonauts (2017-19) and would earn a Grey Cup ring in his first year while suiting up in a total of 43 games with the Boatmen and completing 18 passes for 284 yards and three touchdowns.

He began his college career at Montana State (2013-15), completing 214 of 333 passes for 3,109 and 24 touchdowns and rushing for 1,231 yards and 15 majors on 209 carries. The Bobcats’ 3,525 yards of total offence in 2015 was the third-highest in program history.

Prukop transferred to Oregon for his senior season of 2016 and completed 94 of 143 passes for 1,214 yards and eight touchdowns with 171 yards and two more touchdowns on the ground over six appearances.