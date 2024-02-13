Lions Land Free Agent Edge Rusher Pete Robertson

The BC Lions announced today the signing of American defensive lineman Pete Robertson to a one-year contract.

Robertson, 31, suited up with the Saskatchewan Roughriders from 2021-23, registering 86 defensive tackles, 21 sacks and six forced fumbles in 42 games. His nine sacks in the 2022 season tied him for fourth overall among CFL defenders.

The native of Longview, Texas had NFL practice roster stints in Arizona and Washington from 2017-19 and attended 2016 training camp with the Seattle Seahawks after signing as a non-drafted free agent that year.

Robertson attended Texas Tech University from 2011-15, appearing in 40 games while racking up 227 tackles, 22 sacks, 39.5 tackles for a loss, a pair of interceptions, one touchdown, eight pass knockdowns, seven forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

As a junior, Robertson became the first Red Raider in the Big 12 era to record a sack in six straight games while earning All-Big 12 second team and AP All-Big 12 first team honours.