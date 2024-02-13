QB Jake Dolegala Joins Lions On Two-Year Deal

The BC Lions announced today the signing of American quarterback Jake Dolegala to a two-year contract.

Dolegala, 27, joins the Lions after two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders where he was pressed into starting duty for the final nine games after injuries to Trevor Harris and Mason Fine.

Dolegala finished the campaign 216/333 for 2,641 yards and 11 touchdowns while throwing for a career-high 409 yards in a loss at the Lions in week 17 on September 29.

The Hamburg, New York native originally signed with Saskatchewan ahead of 2022 and saw action in a pair of games that season while completing 16 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown.

Dolegala attended Central Connecticut State from 2015-18 and left as the program’s all-time leader with 8,129 passing yards to go along with 48 touchdown strikes while adding 452 rushing yards and 18 more majors on the ground in 44 games.

He then signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as a non-drafted free agent and spent the entire 2019 season with the squad before a practice roster stint with New England in 2020. After attending 2021 camp in Green Bay, Dolegala was signed to the Miami Dolphins’ practice roster that October.