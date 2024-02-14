Lions Add Two-Time Division All-Star Ciante Evans To Secondary

The BC Lions announced today the signing of American defensive back Ciante Evans to a one-year contract.

Evans, 31, joins the Lions after spending 2023 with Montreal where he racked up 25 defensive tackles and three interceptions before helping the Alouettes take down Winnipeg in the 110th Grey Cup.

The hard-hitting defender was a member of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats from 2021-22, registering 51 tackles and four interceptions while also adding four defensive stops in the 108th Grey Cup against Winnipeg.

The Fort Worth, Texas native began his CFL career with the Calgary Stampeders from 2015-18 and was named a CFL-All-Star in 2017 after a career-high five interceptions. Evans also earned Western All-Star selections in both 2017 and 2018. The playmaker won his first Grey Cup ring with the Stamps in 2018, recording an interception off of Trevor Harris in the 27-16 win over Ottawa.

After a stint with the Alliance of American Football’s Salt Lake Stallions to begin 2019, Evans joined the Alouettes in training camp before suiting up in 13 regular season contests.

In 48 games with the Nebraska Cornhuskers from 2010-13, Evans tallied 143 total tackles, five sacks, five interceptions and two interception return touchdowns. As a senior, Evans set single-season program records for tackles for a loss (11) and sacks (3) by a defensive back.