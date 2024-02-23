Lions Add OL Teuhema & DB Davis To Roster

The BC Lions announced today the addition of American offensive lineman Maea Teuhema and American defensive back Alonzo (L.J.) Davis to the training camp roster.

Teuhema (6’5, 315 lbs)- joins his older brother, Lions’ defensive lineman Sione Teuhema, in the den after a 2023 season where he split time between the Arlington Renegades and San Antonio Brahmas of the USFL. The native of Keller, Texas attended rookie mini-camp with the New Orleans Saints in 2018 before stints with the AAF’s San Antonio Commanders, Dallas Renegades and New York Guardians of the XFL and the USFL’s Michigan Panthers between 2019 and 2022.

Teuhema suited up in 24 games at LSU from 2015-16, helping Leonard Fournette set a single-season program record of 1,953 rushing yards and earning True Freshman All-America honours by ESPN in his first season. He transferred to Southeastern Louisiana for his final year of eligibility in 2017.

Davis (6’2, 200 lbs)- attended rookie mini-camp with the Tennessee Titans after signing as a non-drafted free agent last May. Transferred from Southern Utah to Northern Arizona for his senior season of 2022 before registering 32 total tackles (20 solo, 12 assisted), 11 pass breakups and two interceptions across 11 games.