Lions Sign American DB Jordan Perryman

The BC Lions announced today the signing of American defensive back Jordan Perryman to the training camp roster.

Perryman (6’0, 200 lbs)- signed as a non-drafted free agent with the Las Vegas Raiders and attended 2023 training camp before being released with an injury settlement on September 5. The defensive back suited up in 42 games at UC Davis from 2017-21 and would record 140 combined tackles (117 solo, 23 assisted), 23 pass breakups, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and a pair of fumble recoveries while earning First-Team All-Big Sky honours after the Fall 2021 campaign.

Perryman then transferred to the Washington Huskies for his senior season and would register 37 tackles and one pass breakup across ten games before recording five tackles in the Huskies’ Alamo Bowl win over Texas.