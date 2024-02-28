Lions Mourn Passing Of Craig Roh

The BC Lions organization is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former defensive lineman Craig Roh. The club has issued the following statement:

“Craig was a consummate professional who always battled hard for his teammates. His dedication to representing the BC Lions and helping others was also evident during the many hours he put into our team’s school programs. Our thoughts are with Craig’s wife Chelsea, son Max and their entire family at this difficult time.”

Craig suited up in 45 games with the Lions from 2015-17 while recording 64 defensive tackles and 20 sacks before finishing his career with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers from 2018-19 and winning a Grey Cup in his final season.