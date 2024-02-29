2024 Grey Cup Festival Unveils All-Star Lineup Of Partners

Excitement continues to build as the 2024 Grey Cup Festival organizing committee proudly announced an all-star lineup of Official Festival Partners today at the Vancouver Convention Centre. In addition, the committee unveiled the primary locations where the seven-day festival will be held and shared the first glimpse of what attendees will have an opportunity to experience at the highly-anticipated event awarded to Vancouver, November 11-17, 2024.

“Squamish Nation is thrilled that the Grey Cup is finally coming back to Vancouver this year!” said Sxwíxwtn-Wilson Williams, Spokesperson and Councillor, Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation). Hosting the Grey Cup offers incredible economic benefits for our city. It will generate legacy projects that will serve our city well for years to come. And by including local First Nations in a meaningful way, Grey Cup will also provide an opportunity for the rest of Canada to see Vancouver as a national leader and true city of reconciliation.”

“We are thrilled that the City of Vancouver is hosting the 2024 Grey Cup Festival on the shared, traditional, unceded territories of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam Indian Band), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish Nation), and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh Nation),” said Chief Jen Thomas, səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh Nation) Sport plays a vital part in our Tsleil-Waututh Nation community and brings our members together. We can also achieve steps towards reconciliation through sport when our Indigenous cultures are celebrated and when efforts are made to remove barriers to participation, especially for our youth.”

“We are thrilled to host the 111th Grey Cup in B.C.,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “Our government has supported Canada’s largest annual sporting event with $3.5 million to support legacy activities, and Fan Fest – an incredible week of free family-friendly activities and a celebration of football, community and Canadian spirit. We look forward to filling the stands at BC Place and inspiring fans from British Columbia and throughout Canada to visit our world class destination.”

“Vancouver is gearing up to host the ultimate showdown in Canadian football,” said Mayor Ken Sim. “We’re rolling out the welcome mat for fans from coast to coast. Get ready for an epic Grey Cup Festival experience in our city later this year.”

“Fans across our league and people right across the country are celebrating what the Lions have been accomplishing here in BC,” said Canadian Football League Commissioner, Randy Ambrosie. “We love the passion, the creativity, and the innovation shown by Amar Doman and his team. From the Lions’ presence in the community to the great game day experience at BC Place, to the creative things they’re doing to reach across the province—including Touchdown Pacific in Victoria this summer. This is what made our Board of Governors so excited to award the 111th Grey Cup to the BC Lions, and through them, to the people of British Columbia.”

Riley Wiwchar, Executive Director of the 2024 Grey Cup Festival announced Premier Partners LiUNA Local 1611, RBC, Save-On-Foods, TELUS and Gold Partners CARSTAR, Leavitt Machinery, and Lordco Auto Parts, have teamed-up with the Grey Cup Festival, alongside Silver Partners Payworks, Prospera Credit Union, Purolator, and Sentinel Storage to bring entertaining and engaging events and activities to fans in the week leading up to the CFL’s championship game on November 17, 2024.

Wiwchar also shared that Bronze Partners BC Maritime Employers Association, EC Managed IT, Industrial Alliance have also joined forces with the Festival to warm-up the Vancouver Convention Centre with vibrant and interactive activities free to all festival goers.

Complementing the esteemed lineup of Official Festival Partners are longstanding CFL Official Partners, Pepsi, Tim Hortons, and Twisted Tea, who will bring their Grey Cup Festival expertise to the forefront, elevating the fan experience with their continued unwavering support of Canadian football.

“We are immensely grateful and thrilled to announce commitments from such a fantastic group of organizations,” said Amar Doman, Owner of the BC Lions and Chair of the 2024 Grey Cup Festival. “In partnering with the Grey Cup Festival, their tremendous support ensures that we are able to deliver an unparalleled experience for fans and further solidifies our plans to make the 111th Grey Cup the most memorable in CFL history.”

Riley Wiwchar, Executive Director of the 2024 Grey Cup Festival, expressed his enthusiasm for the significant early support the 2024 Grey Cup Festival has received from the business community, “With the support from these respected partners and the previously announced $3.5 million in funding from the Government of British Columbia, as well as support from Sport Hosting Vancouver, we’re poised to deliver a world-class event with over 50 activities and events for fans of all ages.”

“Right now, the only way for fans to get 111th Grey Cup tickets is to become a BC Lions season seat holder and uptake so far has exceeded our expectations—so we know tickets are going to be a hot commodity when they go on sale to the general public on June 4th,” said Duane Vienneau, President, BC Lions and Co-Chair of the 2024 Grey Cup Festival. “We are going to break records for the fastest sell-out in Grey Cup history.”

The 2024 Grey Cup Festival will officially start on the afternoon of November 11th and will run through to Sunday, November 17th. The 111th Grey Cup kicks off at 3pm PT / 6pm ET on Sunday, November 17 at BC Place Stadium. Tickets go on-sale Tuesday, June 4 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET.

More exciting additions to the corporate partnership lineup will be unveiled later in May. Additional festival events and activities will be revealed in the coming months.

Fans interested in volunteering are encouraged to submit interest at greycupfestival.ca to receive more information on volunteer roles in the coming months.

__

2024 Grey Cup Festival Official Partner Reveal Highlights

LiUNA Local 1611

With the BC Lions’ passionate, province-wide fanbase in mind, Riley Wiwchar announced the 2024 Grey Cup Festival will tour across British Columbia this summer in partnership with LiUNA Local 1611. “The Tour of BC powered by LiUNA Local 1611 will kick-off mid-May, bringing a taste of the 2024 Grey Cup Festival to over 50 communities across the province,” Wiwchar explained. “Criss-crossing the province, the tour will engage local municipalities to partner with existing events where possible and co-create events of our own with our partner, LiUNA Local 1611 where scheduling requires.”

“Our partnership with the Grey Cup Festival aligns with our commitment to investing in local communities,” said Nav Malhotra, Business Manager/Secretary-Treasurer of LiUNA Local 1611. “These are the communities where our members live, work, learn and thrive, and so we are passionate about supporting a legacy of sport right in their back yards.”

RBC

The RBC Grey Cup Gala Dinner brings together the business community, players, fans, and dignitaries from across the country for an exclusive evening of entertainment and fellowship. The gala will feature the Best of BC food and drink and will feature a stunning live entertainment lineup.

For the first time ever, fans attending the Grey Cup Festival will have the opportunity to fly over five stories above the ocean on the RBC Harbour Zipline. Spanning over 500 feet between the East and West Convention Centres, this once-in-a-lifetime activation will be sure to stop people in their tracks.



“RBC is proud to be a Premier Partner of the 2024 Grey Cup Festival. As title partner of the RBC Grey Cup Gala Dinner and the RBC Harbour Zipline, we are excited to help bring Canada’s largest annual sporting event to BC,” said Martin Thibodeau, BC Regional President, RBC. “This event builds on our great relationship with the BC Lions and our shared commitment to our community. We look forward to welcoming everyone to beautiful British Columbia.”

Save-On-Foods

“With its distinctive backdrop of the North Shore mountains and Pacific Ocean, downtown Vancouver’s scenic Coal Harbour region is preparing to welcome over 500,000 festival goers and football fans from across the nation to the Save-On-Foods Street Festival,” Riley Wiwchar revealed. “Canada Place Way is set to come alive like never before from November 13th to 16th as we transform the area between Thurlow and Howe into a fun and adrenaline-filled destination.” The Save-On-Foods Street Festival promises three and a half days of activations such as ziplines and mini football fields, live music, food trucks and unique partner activations that will be free for fans of all ages to enjoy.

“It is always our privilege and pleasure to support our local communities and we are absolutely thrilled to partner with the 2024 Grey Cup Festival as a Premier Partner,” said Save-On-Foods President, Darrell Jones. “The Grey Cup is a fantastic tradition that brings our communities across Western Canada together, and it’s a great celebration to be part of.”

TELUS

Adding to the prestige of the announcement, Riley Wiwchar revealed that longstanding partner of both the CFL and BC Lions, TELUS, will be bringing their fan-favourite ‘TELUS Kick for Good Courtyard’ back to the Grey Cup Festival in Vancouver. “The TELUS Kick for Good Courtyard will offer opportunities for fans of all ages to showcase their skills by kicking field goals for a chance to win exciting prizes and giveaways while giving back to their local community. Each field goal kicked will trigger a donation to a local charity that TELUS Friendly Future Foundation supports, helping youth across Canada reach their full potential,” Wiwchar explained.

“With a shared legacy of giving back to the community, TELUS will also become the Title Partner of the TELUS Grey Cup Festival Volunteer Program which will help support the 1,000 volunteers required to deliver Canada’s iconic seven-day Grey Cup Festival,” said Wiwchar. “With Vancouver’s passionate fanbase, we look forward to once again showcasing our world-class hospitality to the rest of Canada this November.”

“At TELUS, we are driven by the belief that good business and doing good go hand-in-hand. Through our longstanding partnership with the CFL and Grey Cup, we are excited to leverage the power of sport to do just that, helping connect fans to the game they love while also giving back to our local communities,” said Jill Schnarr, Chief Social Innovation, Communications & Brand Officer, TELUS. “As a global technology company proudly founded and headquartered right here in BC, this year is particularly exciting and we look forward to helping support the success of this incredible event for the people of BC and fans everywhere.”

CARSTAR

The CARSTAR Street Zipline, part of the Save-On-Foods Street Festival, will offer fans the rare opportunity to soar above festival goers on an exhilarating 530 ft ride over Canada Place Way from Wednesday evening, November 13th to Saturday evening, November 16th.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to further connect with our BC community through this meaningful partnership with the Lions,” said Dave Foster, VP of Network Promotion and Development, CARSTAR Canada. “The 110th Grey Cup last year in Hamilton, Ontario energized the community and we’re thrilled to extend our support into this year’s iconic event in beautiful Vancouver. Our CARSTAR owners work incredibly hard to give back to those they serve and it’s initiatives like this that only further deepen their roots within this burgeoning province.”

Lordco Auto Parts

The Lordco Outdoor Tailgate Party will provide the ultimate gathering spot for fans before the championship game on Sunday, November 17th. Located near BC Place Stadium, this pre-game tailgate party will be animated with unique experiences and headlining entertainment that promises to leave fans buzzing with excitement heading into kick-off. “This will be a separate ticketed event accessible to fans with, or without, a 111th Grey Cup Game ticket, and will be the place to be on Grey Cup Sunday,” said Riley Wiwchar, Executive Director, 2024 Grey Cup Festival.

Leavitt Machinery

Leavitt Machinery has signed-on as the Official Equipment Supplier of the 2024 Grey Cup Festival. The festival will require over 70 pieces of equipment and over 1500 hours to build and would not be possible without the generous support of Leavitt Machinery.

“Leavitt Machinery is honored to provide our support as the Official Equipment Supplier of the Grey Cup Festival in Vancouver this November,” said John Mutis, President of Leavitt Machinery. “We look forward to lifting the bar to celebrate this pinnacle event with the Vancouver and CFL community.”

Payworks

Payworks Entertainment Stage will anchor the Save-On-Foods Street Festival with three full days of high-energy performances from a diverse lineup of national, provincial, and local talent. Over twenty musical acts will fill the festival with sounds from different genres of music, showcasing our unique diversity and vibrant music scene. The official Payworks Entertainment Stage lineup will be revealed in the Fall.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Grey Cup Festival to help celebrate the CFL’s very best,” said Mike Leon, Vice President, Sales Operations, Payworks. “Our shared love of the game brings together Canadians from coast to coast, and we wish each of you a safe and happy Festival experience!”

Prospera Credit Union

Located in two separate locations of the Festival site, the two Prospera Credit Union Mini Fields will replicate a CFL field and serve as a unified space for the football community right in the heart of the action. The outdoor mini field will be built in the Save-On-Foods Street Festival offering festival goers the opportunity to try out a modified football experience including running drills and engaging in an impromptu pick-up game with friends.

The second mini field will be located indoors within the East Convention Centre and programmed throughout the festival week with minor football camps, flag football games, and other community events.

“Prospera Credit Union is thrilled to be part of this year’s Grey Cup celebrations,” said Kara Lisik, Vice President, Marketing and Member Engagement, Prospera Credit Union. We’re eager to celebrate this cherished tradition with local football fans in our communities and look forward to an exciting CFL season with the BC Lions.”

Purolator

“As a long-standing partner of the CFL and BC Lions, Purolator is thrilled to once again be an official sponsor of the Grey Cup Festival,” says Natalie McGlynn, Manager, Events & Partnership Marketing at Purolator. “This Canadian event of the year embodies the true spirit of collaboration and teamwork and reflects our commitment to supporting communities across our country. We can’t wait to join CFL fans on this momentous occasion.”

Sentinel Storage

“Sentinel Storage is very excited to work with the BC Lions on the 2024 Grey Cup Festival. We are certain the BC Lions will host a fantastic Festival throughout the Grey Cup Festival week that celebrates the city, province, and Canadian football,” said Celeste Blackmore, National Director of Corporate Partnerships, Sentinel Storage. “We look forward to a very interactive and engaging community festival this November!”



BC Maritime Employers Association

“The BC Maritime Employers Association is thrilled to extend our partnership with the BC Lions and sponsor the return of the Grey Cup Festival to the west coast where Canadian fans can come celebrate together in Vancouver,” said Mike Leonard, President & CEO, BC Maritime Employers Association. “We know the Grey Cup will deliver a great experience, and we are proud to play a part in ensuring the broader community can access a diverse range of activities that the festival offers.”



EC Managed IT

“As a Bronze Partner of the 2024 Grey Cup Festival, EC Managed IT is excited to share our passion for the BC Lions and Canadian football with the rest of the country,” said Stacey Jamison, CEO of EC Managed IT. “As a proud BC-based business, join us in Vancouver this November and experience the thrill of the 2024 Grey Cup Festival.”