Lions Announce Home Game Themes For 70th Season In 2024

With 2024 Training Camp in Kamloops drawing rapidly closer, football is very much in the air. And today, the BC Lions announced a select number of special home game themes for the 2024 season.

“Our 70th season is shaping up to be a special one and we are very excited to bring back some popular home game themes while sprinkling in a few new elements to complement our entertaining nights in downtown Vancouver,” said Lions’ president Duane Vienneau.

“With all of these exciting features coming together, we can’t wait to give fans of all ages at least ten memorable BC Lions game days in 2024.”

The list of 2024 home game themes is as follows:

Friday, May 31 vs. Edmonton (pre-season)

Coming off another eventful training camp in Canada’s Tournament Capital, fans can get their first up-close look at the 2024 roster as key spots on both sides of the ball remain up for grabs. Our pre-season game will spotlight amateur football with youth players and cheerleaders taking part in on-field action at halftime.

Saturday, June 15 vs. Calgary: Concert Kickoff presented by BC Federation of Labour

Fans won’t want to miss out on our third annual pre-game music extravaganza with the official announcement of the major artist to come in the near future. Our popular Backyard Party returns on Robson and Beatty Street, stretching into Terry Fox Plaza with activities for fans of all ages and $5 Molson Coors beverages for those 19 and over.

Thursday, June 27 vs. Edmonton: Celebrating Our Colours

Canada Day and Canadian Football go hand-in-hand and this big game against the rival Elks will serve as a celebration going into the holiday weekend. A major pillar of these festivities will be celebrating our country’s rich cultural diversity.

Saturday, July 13 vs. Saskatchewan: Watermelon Smash

Back by popular demand, our visit from the Roughriders once again features dual fan participation on Terry Fox Plaza with watermelon-themed activities ruling the pre-game fun, including yet another watermelon-eating contest.

Sunday, August 18 vs. Winnipeg: FamFest

Football is fun for the entire family and this big clash with the Bombers includes several family-oriented themes including a half-time musical performance from famous children’s entertainer Fred Penner and 5,000 BC Lions Jibbitz being handed out at the gates! Ask your kids about those. Following the game, kids will get to run around the field.

Saturday, August 31 vs. Ottawa: Touchdown Pacific

Off to the provincial capital we go for Touchdown Pacific at Victoria’s Royal Athletic Park. This Labour Day weekend clash serves as the main backdrop following a three-day festival celebrating the Canadian Football League on Vancouver Island.

Friday, September 13 vs. Toronto: 70th Season Celebration presented by Purolator

A tribute to our past while looking ahead to the future as we celebrate our 70th season of BC Lions football. The 2024 Wall of Fame induction pays tribute to a very special era for our franchise while fans can also gear up for the return of a very special third jersey!

Friday, September 27 vs. Hamilton: Orange Shirt Day Game presented LiUNA Local 1611, BC Hydro and Prospera Credit Union

For the fourth straight year, our organization is proud to honour Canada’s National Day For Truth and Reconciliation. Many of the special elements will return including 10,000 orange shirt giveaways with our special Indigenous logo and a halftime music performance from award-winning DJs/producers The Halluci Nation.

Friday, October 4 vs. Calgary: The Gravy Bowl presented by BC Turkey

Celebrate Thanksgiving one week early with your football family with another edition of The Gravy Bowl! Following the success from 2023, the pre-game Backyard Party features a turkey-themed menu and plenty of fun activities to get fans jacked up for a big divisional clash to begin October.

Saturday, October 19 vs. Montreal: Future Stars Night presented by London Drugs

We wrap up our 70th season with a visit from the defending Grey Cup champions and a celebration of our football and cheerleading stars of the future. The organization will honour the province’s amateur football winners of 2023 and 2024 during our pre-game Orange Helmet Award reception.

Don’t miss out on all of our exciting games and theme nights for 2024! BC Lions season ticket memberships include priority access for the 111th Grey Cup on November 17, access to exclusive season ticket holder events and much more.

Click HERE for more info on BC Lions season memberships.