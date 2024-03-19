Touchdown Pacific Tickets Go On Sale March 28

The BC Lions announced today details surrounding general public sales for Touchdown Pacific on Saturday August 31 against the Ottawa REDBLACKS at 4:00 pm.

Tickets will be on sale to the general public beginning on Thursday, March 28 at 10:00 am.

“The response from our season ticket holders has been tremendous and we now encourage all of our fans to act quickly on the public sale. Our organization is proud to host a great football festival in Victoria for those coming from all over the country” said Lions’ president Duane Vienneau.

Thursday and Friday ahead of the big game will feature a free festival open to the public at downtown Victoria’s Ship Point Inner Harbour. The festival will be a celebration of Victoria and the Canadian Football League. Fans can enjoy food, beverage and musical entertainment.

BC Lions’ players and coaches will take part in community activities on Thursday and Friday, including open practices and football clinics for kids of all ages.

Tickets for Touchdown Pacific start at $35 with prices ranging up to $95. Additionally, there will be a VIP hospitality section in the East end zone and the West end zone will feature our Coors Light Party Zone. For more info regarding tickets, Royal Athletic Park and this historic BC Lions home game and CFL event, fans are encouraged to click HERE.