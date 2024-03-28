Touchdown Pacific Sells Out In Record Time

Fans of the BC Lions and Canadian Football League are set to invade Vancouver Island as it was announced that Touchdown Pacific in Victoria sold out in less than one hour.

“It’s an outstanding day for our organization. It’s official: Touchdown Pacific is truly a national event with fans joining us from coast to coast, with ticket buyers coming in from every province,” said Lions’ president Duane Vienneau.

“We can’t wait to celebrate in our Provincial capital with our season ticket holders and local Vancouver Islanders for what will be an incredible weekend of events.”

Touchdown Pacific takes place on Saturday, August 31 as we battle the Ottawa REDBLACKS in our provincial capital. The Labour Day weekend battle comes after a two-day festival at downtown Victoria’s Ship Point Inner Harbour. The event will be a celebration of Victoria and the Canadian Football League. Fans can enjoy food, beverages, and musical entertainment.

Due to unprecedented demand, the club is exploring potential capacity increases at Royal Athletic Park. Fans can sign up HERE to reserve their spot on the Touchdown Pacific waitlist.

The organization extends its sincere thanks to our great fans for their incredible support of this historic event in our 70th season