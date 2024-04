The BC Lions announced today that American linebacker Ayinde ‘Ace’ Eley has signed with the team.

Eley (6’3, 233 lbs)- moves north after attending 2023 training camp with the Carolina Panthers. Eley began his college career at Maryland from 2017-20, suiting up in 25 games and recording 103 total tackles (50 solo, 53 assisted), six pass breakups, four forced fumbles and a pair of interceptions.

He then transferred to Georgia Tech from 2021-22 and registered 208 total tackles (100 solo, 108 assisted), four forced fumbles three pass knockdowns across 23 games. Eley would earn Second-Team All-ACC honours in his senior season.