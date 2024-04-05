Lions Sign Former Florida Gators’ Standout Jake Delance

The BC Lions announced today the signing of American offensive lineman Jean Delance to the training camp roster.

Delance (6’5, 357 lbs)- moves north after suiting up with the UFL DC Defenders to open the spring of 2024. The Georgia native signed with the Chicago Bears as a non-drafted free agent in 2022 before his release at the conclusion of training camp. He then had practice roster stints with Arizona and Green Bay that season and was a member of the Packers through 2023 training camp.

Delance transferred from the Texas Longhorns to the University of Florida from 2017-21 and became a starter for the 2019 season before dressing in 39 games at right tackle. Along with helping Heisman Trophy finalist Kyle Trask lead the nation in passing yards per game in 2020, Delance earned an invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl as a senior in 2021.