The BC Lions announced today the signing of American linebacker Joe Beckett to the training camp roster.

Beckett (6’2, 240 lbs)- moved north to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for 2023 training camp and would go on to register four tackles in two pre-season contests before his release on June 3.

The native of South Carolina attended rookie mini-camp with the New York Giants in 2022 after a standout career at Wofford College where he registered 183 total tackles, 14.5 tackles, 6.5 sacks, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Beckett led the Terriers with 80 tackles in his senior season of 2021.