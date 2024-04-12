Lions Donate Over $300,000 From 50/50 Proceeds To Amateur Football

The BC Lions and BC High School Football are excited to host the Coach’s Playbook Clinic on Saturday at Coquitlam’s Centennial High School– 570 Poirier St.- from 9:00 am- 4:00 pm.

Head coach Rick Campbell and his entire staff will help amateur coaches learn new techniques that will help them lead their respective programs.

The club is also proud to present a cheque for $346,482.83 from our 50/50 draw proceeds in the 2023 season.

“Supporting all levels of amateur football, the lifeblood of the game in our province, is a major pillar of the Lions brand. We are once again honoured to continue that commitment through our 50/50 program,” said Lions’ director of community partnerships Jamie Taras.

Topics covered for Saturday’s clinic include positional schemes, tactical support, program development and on-field demonstrations.