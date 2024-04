The BC Lions’ 70th Season is upon us! Fans can get their hands on single-game tickets beginning Tuesday, April 30 at 10:00 am.

Our 2024 campaign promises to be one of the most exciting ones yet featuring another outstanding slate of game themes at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place. It all begins with our third annual Concert Kickoff presented by BC Federation of Labour on Saturday, June 15 against the Calgary Stampeders. This year’s pre-game concert announcement is coming soon.

OneRepublic rocked the house in 2022 with last year featuring another unforgettable performance from LL Cool J.

BC Lions season ticket memberships include priority access for the 111th Grey Cup on November 17, access to exclusive season ticket holder events, merchandise discounts and much more.

Click HERE for more info on BC Lions season memberships.