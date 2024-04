(Vancouver)- The BC Lions announced today the signing of American punter Shane McDonough to the training camp roster.

McDonough (6’1, 210 lbs)- the native of Clearwater, Florida earned a mini-camp invite with with the Green Bay Packers and suited up in the Hula Bowl 2023 after playing his senior season of college at North Carolina State. With the Wolfpack, McDonough had 40 punts for 1,656 yards (41.4-yard average) with seven punts of 50 or more yards in 13 games.

McDonough played the previous two seasons at Towson (2019, 2021) where he was a teammate of Lions’ defensive lineman Tibo Debaillie and recorded 83 punts for 3,514 yards (42.3-yard average) while planting 16 punts inside the opponents’ 20-yard line. McDonough was second in the CAA in punt average in both of his years with the Tigers.