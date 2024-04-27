Written by Isaac Newson- Over the course of a seven-month offseason, the BC Lions players and staff are committed to embracing the youth community. In partnership with the Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity & Recreation Council (ISPARC), the Lions continue their commitment to the Orange Shirt initiative and aim to build relationships with Indigenous communities.

The Indigenous Youth Program (IYP) is a five-week program that introduces kids from five different schools across the lower mainland to the stars of football in British Columbia. The program is presented by Prospera Credit Union, BC Hydro & Liuna! Local 1611 & supported by Pomerleau Construction, Fortis BC & Leavitt Machinery.

Ten BC Lions players chose to put their name in the hat before IYP started at the beginning of April. Amongst the ten players are Canadians Josh Archibald, Justin McInnis, and Ben Hladik. Montreal native Archibald reflects on his youth and tries to impact these kids the same way his idols did to him growing up.

“When I was kid, I loved doing stuff to fuel my competitiveness which was competing with other kids and being with someone of a higher rank or professional athlete. For me as a kid I always tried to value that a lot, so to try to help these kids and set a positive example because I know they look up to us. We got to let them be kids and just let them grow and learn to love the sport of football, because in football we’re all kids.”

Expectations are high with two full seasons in the books for Archibald. He now heads into his third year in BC with no newcomers’ nerves.

“I’m just going to be me, I’m headed into my third year with the Lions, I feel like the game has settled down for me and the nerves are all shaken out,” he adds.

The first and second-year jitters are all out, so now it’s just a matter of playing, having fun, and seeing where it takes me.”

Last weekend, student athletes gathered at the Richmond Oval for a day team building and life skills with players and an up-and-coming Indigenous Olympian.

Shalaya Valenzuela is currently a member of the Women’s Rugby 7’s National Team and represents the Tseshaht nation. Born in Abbotsford and the only active Indigenous player on the Canadian national team hopes to see her named called as they announce the squad for Paris 2024 in the coming weeks.

Valenzuela gave a presentation to the students about her past and the hurdles that she was faced with during her youth. She echoed a lot of the same messages that all three coaches Justin McInnis, Ben Hladik, and Marcus Sayles had for them later in the day. Positive choices, active living and opening up about our mental health. Valenzuela learned later in life about her indigenous history but says it’s never too late to learn about our past.

“It’s important to talk to people in the same boat as you, luckily, I had Indigenous family I could connect with but not everyone does,” Valenzuela said.

“The biggest thing is talking to people, making connections, and sharing your story because until you open up, nobody knows to help you. So, open up!! Be vulnerable!!!”

The Indigenous Youth Program wraps up with a tournament this Sunday, which welcomes the teams from Frank Hurt, Squamish, and Skwah nations to the Lions’ Surrey facility. Lions players and staff will be coaching and cheering on while the students showcase everything that they’ve learned through three weeks of practice. The tournament is the last of community events before the Lions set their sights on Training Camp in Kamloops.

Mini-camp runs for three days before main camp kicks off on Sunday, May 12. The Lions take flight for Calgary on Saturday, May 25 for the opening preseason game of the 2024 CFL Season. Two weeks from the opening preseason game, the Lions kick off the regular season out east against the Toronto Argonauts on June 9.