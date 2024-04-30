Lions Grab K/P Carl Meyer & P Tory Taylor In Global Draft

The BC Lions selected two punters in Tuesday morning’s CFL Global Draft:

Round 1, 6th overall: Kicker/Punter Carl Meyer, Jacksonville Shark

Round 2, 15th overall: Punter Tory Taylor, Iowa

Meyer (6’3, 231 lbs)- spent 2023 with the Indoor Football League’s Jacksonville Sharks before working out in front of all nine teams at the CFL Kicking Showcase in San Diego this past January. The native of Pietermaritzburg, South Africa previously appeared in 64 matches with Dragons RFC of the Welsh Rugby Union from 2014-18. The fullback then moved to North America and suited up with the New Orleans Gold of Major League Rugby in 2020.

Taylor (6’4, 225 lbs)- the Melbourne, Australia native was selected by the Chicago Bears in round four (122nd overall) of the NFL Draft last weekend after suiting up in 49 games at Iowa from 2020-23. With the Hawkeyes, Taylor recorded 295 punts for 13,657 yards and a 46.3-yard average (both program records) while downing 127 punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. He earned All-American honours in both his junior and senior seasons.

Focus now shifts to the CFL Draft beginning at 5:00 pm with the Lions holding eight selections. Fans can tune into the first two rounds on TSN with rounds three through eight streaming on TSN+.

