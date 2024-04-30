Lions Select Eight Prospects In 2024 CFL Draft

(Vancouver)- The BC Lions capped off a productive and rewarding day by selecting eight Nationals in the 2024 CFL Draft.

Said co-general manager and head coach Rick Campbell: “We are excited about this year’s crop of selections and believe we have multiple guys who will come in and compete right now. The bonus selection in round two put us in a situation where we could acquire an excellent future pick in Theo Benedet.”

Round 1, Pick 6: OL George Una, Windsor

Una (6’3, 300 lbs)- the hulking lineman suited up in 22 games over three seasons at University of Windsor (2019, 2022-23) where he would earn OUA First-Team All-Star honours as a senior. The Toronto native also took part in the 2023 East-West Bowl along with the other top draft eligible players.

Round 2, Pick 15: OL Theo Benedet, UBC

Benedet (6’7, 305 lbs)- the pride of North Vancouver’s Handsworth Secondary started every game over the last four seasons at UBC while helping the T-Birds reach the 2023 Vanier Cup. The first offensive player to win the J.P. Metras Trophy as Canada’s top lineman in back-to-back years, Benedet was also a two-time All-Canadian at the Point Grey campus. Following last weekend’s NFL Draft, Benedet signed a free agent deal with the Chicago Bears.

Round 2, Pick 19: WR Ezechiel Tieide, Concordia ** bonus selection for having the most National snaps in 2023

Tieide (6’2, 207 lbs)- after appearing in seven games with Toledo in 2022, Tieide moved to Concordia University for his senior season and hauled in 28 receptions for 471 yards and six touchdowns in eight contests. The wide receiver also suited up for Team Quebec in 2015 and 2016.

Round 3, Pick 26: DB Christophe Beaulieu, Laval

Beaulieu (6’2, 195 lbs)- a U Sports First-Team All-Star in 2022 and RSEQ All-Star selection in both 2022 and 2023, Beaulieu also helped Laval sip from the Vanier Cup to end 2022. Beaulieu suited up in 66 games with the Rouge et Or while recording 66 total tackles and four interceptions.

Round 5, Pick 44: DL Kail Dava, Tennessee Tech

Dava (6’3, 281 lbs)- the Mississauga, Ontario native attended Tennessee Tech for five seasons while recording 87 combined tackles (41 solo, 47 assisted), 24.5 tackles for a loss, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. Dava earned Phil Steele FCS Freshman All-American in 2019.

Round 6, Pick 53: LB Terrence Ganyi, Maine

Ganyi (6’2, 200 lbs)- transferred from UConn to Maine from 2022-23, appearing in ten games with 12 total tackles (six solo, six assisted).

Round 7, Pick 62: DB Dawson Marchant, Northwest Oklahoma State

Marchant (6’2, 195 lbs)- the Surrey native attended Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary before appearing in 21 games at Northwest Oklahoma State (2022-23) and registering 60 combined tackles (43 solo, 17 assisted), five pass breakups and one interception.

Round 8, Pick 71: TE Theo Johnson, Penn State

Johnson (6’6, 260 lbs)- the Windsor, Ontario native suited up in 44 games at Penn State from 2020-23, hauling in 77 receptions for 938 yards and 12 touchdowns.

