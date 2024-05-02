Lions Add NFL Veteran Long Snapper Kyle Nelson

The BC Lions added some veteran experience to their specialist group with the signing of National long snapper Kyle Nelson.

Nelson (6’2, 240 lbs)- moves north after a ten-year NFL career spent mostly in San Francisco where he appeared in 89 games as the team’s long snapper from 2014-20 while recording 16 combined tackles. Nelson would also start in Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs to end the 2019 season. Following his 49ers stint, Nelson appeared in one game with Indianapolis in 2021.

Nelson debuted in 2012 with the San Diego Chargers, dressing in six games before suiting up in 11 games with Washington the next season.

He suited up as a long snapper and tight end at New Mexico State from 2007-10, hauling in 66 receptions for 559 yards and two touchdowns and recording 18 combine tackles across 50 games.

Kyle is the son of Mark Nelson, a long-time CFL coach who had stints in Edmonton, Toronto and San Antonio before a stint with Rick Campbell in Ottawa which included a Grey Cup win in 2016. Mark later served as a guest coach with the Lions at 2022 Training Camp in Kamloops.

Kyle’s grandfather Roger played 13 seasons with Edmonton, winning Grey Cups in 1954 and 1956. Roger was named to the team’s Wall of Honour in 1987.