WestJet Announced As Sponsor For Touchdown Pacific

The BC Lions are excited to welcome WestJet, the club’s official airline partner, as title sponsor for Touchdown Pacific on Saturday, August 31 at Victoria’s Royal Athletic Park.

“At WestJet, we know that Vancouver Island is excited about watching CFL football action on their home turf, and we are proud to be part of the team that is helping Touchdown Pacific come to life,” said Jeff Hagen, WestJet vice-president, commercial development and strategic partnerships.

“The BC Lions are a critical partner for WestJet and are committed to matching their passion for their fans all season long.”

Added Lions’ president Duane Vienneau: “Touchdown Pacific is a foundational event on our 2024 calendar, which makes our outstanding partners at WestJet a natural fit for the title sponsorship.”

Following the incredible Touchdown Pacific demand which led to a sellout in less than one hour, the Lions are also thrilled to roll out plans for a gameday Viewing Party at Central Park, right around the corner from the venue.

Open to fans of all ages, this afternoon bash begins at 1:00 pm and runs until the game’s conclusion. The party will feature all the action on the big screen as well as food and beverage options, prize giveaways and an appearance from our Uproar Dance Team.

Tickets for the viewing party go on sale in mid-June for $25. Fans with tickets to the game are invited to come tailgate prior to kickoff at no extra cost.

This Labour Day weekend matchup against the Ottawa REDBLACKS serves as the main event following an exciting festival at Ship Point Inner Harbour from NOON-7:00 pm on both Thursday and Friday.

This free festival for all ages includes live music, activations for kids and plenty of food and beverage options. We are also excited to have the Grey Cup on hand for the Friday portion of the event which will bring fans from the Canadian Football League together as we celebrate the league’s successful Touchdown Series making its Vancouver Island debut.