Don’t Get It Twisted | Eberhardt Vying For Full-Time Role

Kamloops, BC- A quick scan of the BC Lions’ record books reveals two fan favourites in Manny Arceneaux and Bryan Burnham. You may have heard of these Lion legends. Ranked third and fourth, respectively, on the franchise’s all-time receiving yards list, the two playmakers also have something in common with a returning Lions’ receiver looking to lock down a permanent spot on the active roster.

On day two of rookie camp in the Tournament Capital, Ayden Eberhardt was making light of the fact he now wears number 19. A sharp contrast from the 77 he donned in his first CFL camp in 2023 before switching to 80 when the regular season began. Arceneaux and Burnham also had the stigma of wearing numbers in the high 70s.

That was, of course, temporary as each of them demonstrated they belonged in orange and black for more than just a training camp cup of Tim Hortons dark roast. After getting a taste of live action last year, the Colorado native is ready to prove he can lock down a full-time spot at receiver. With veterans Dominique Rhymes and Lucky Whitehead moving on and Keon Hatcher expected to miss a few weeks as he continues rehab from his ruptured Achilles, there will be plenty of opportunities.

“Seeing what’s transpired over the off-season, I definitely had more motivation to train harder to come in here and be an even better receiver than I showed last year,” said Eberhardt following a hot practice morning in Kamloops on Thursday.

After trading in number 77 after impressive showings in Kamloops and pre-season, Eberhardt suited up in two regular season contests early in 2023 and hauling in a pair of receptions for 65 yards. He remained on the practice roster for the balance of the campaign and is now taking advantage of his eligibility for a second rookie camp to get a head start on the upcoming 17-day grind at Hillside Stadium.

“With all of the quarterbacks taking part, it’s a chance to establish some early chemistry with the guys who will be throwing me the ball,” added Eberhardt.

“At the end of the day, it’s about helping the team out in any way possible. That chemistry will go a long way in achieving that goal.”

That dedication was further proven when Eberhardt stayed out for an extra 20 minutes of route running with Vernon Adams Jr. and a couple of the other younger receivers getting their first taste of action.

“VA is the best guy to work with. He’s almost like another coach out there on the field,” he said.

“I want to be able to run all these routes and kind of catch the ball without kind of thinking or looking or anything like that. kind of without having to look with my eyes or anything like that. That helps when it comes to trust and being on the same page.”

An admitted football junky, Eberhardt’s off-field activities mainly consist of him training other young athletes in his home of Colorado. Motivated, hungry types that remind him of himself before a productive college career at Wyoming which he parlayed to his first pro contract with the Lions in 2023.

“We all had that dream growing up. Going to college, playing pro. It’s rewarding to be able to give back and allow these kids to have the type of training that some of us weren’t as fortunate to have,” he said.

A family man at heart, Ayden was also able to get in some quality time with parents Kyle and Desi- who made the trek up to Vancouver to catch their son’s CFL debut last June- with a trip to Charlotte, North Carolina to see his sister Alexis who works as a flight attendant.

“We went out there for my birthday. I’d say it was probably the highlight of my 0ff-season,” recalled Eberhardt.

“Being a midwest guy, it was neat to visit a region I had never seen before on the east coast. It was a big move for her too so that was nice for the family to be together and to just unwind before preparing for training camp.”

Now he is fully entrenched back with his football family. And if all goes according to plan, you just never know. He may be telling stories of that number 77 for years to come.

