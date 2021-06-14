The Roar Returns In 2021! CFL Announces Return To Play

BC Lions begin 2021 training camp presented by Sun Peaks Resort in Kamloops Saturday, July 10th, 14-game regular season schedule TBA soon.

(Vancouver)- The BC Lions Football Club, in response to the CFL Board of Governors’ approval for return to play, announced that 2021 training camp presented by Sun Peaks Resort will begin Saturday, July 10th at Hillside Stadium in Kamloops.

“This has been a very difficult 15 months,” said Lions president Rick LeLacheur.

“I can’t thank our fans, players, staff and partners enough for sticking with us throughout these very trying times. We know that it has been a great financial hardship on our players and we are anxious to get them back playing games.

Our Co-general managers Rick Campbell, Neil McEvoy, along with our coaches and staff have been working hard in preparation for this day. We can’t wait to see the entire team come together in Kamloops later this summer. Come August, the goal remains to welcome as many fans back to BC Place as safely as possible.

Added Lions co-general manager/head coach Rick Campbell: “I’m excited to hit the field at Hillside Stadium with this group of players and hit the ground running with a solid training camp. The entire Lions organization is thrilled to finally get back at it.”

More camp info, including a daily practice and media schedule, can be viewed HERE.

The 2021 CFL regular season schedule will be announced on Tuesday.

More info on the 2021 media policy and protocol for camp ZOOM media availabilities will be provided closer to the start of training camp.

MORE: GOOD TO GO, BOARD APPROVES ’21 SEASON, CFL KICKS OFF AUG. 5