Friday Nights, Wild West Showdowns Highlight 2021 Schedule

Lions return to BC Place on Thursday, August 19th as six of seven home dates come against West Division Foes.

(Vancouver)- Following an exciting start to the week with return to play in 2021 being approved by the CFL’s Board of Governors, the BC Lions Football Club announced its 14-game regular season schedule on Tuesday. Click HERE to view the full 2021 schedule.

“This has been an exciting and encouraging week for our great fans across the province of British Columbia,” said Lions president Rick LeLacheur.

“We are thrilled that this 2021 schedule will also allow us to further pursue our goal of having as many of them return to BC Place as quickly and safely as possible.”

The club’s 67th regular season will begin with two big West Division road tests on Friday, August 6th against the Saskatchewan Roughriders followed by a matchup with the Calgary Stampeders on Thursday, August 12th.

The squad then makes its highly-anticipated return to BC Place Stadium on Thursday, August 19th for a showdown with the newly re-named Edmonton Elks at 7:00 pm.

Following Rick Campbell’s return to the nation’s capital on Saturday, August 28th and a bye week, the Lions are back home for a rematch with the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Saturday, September 11th.

On Friday, September 24th the squad kicks off a big three-game stretch at home against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Following a visit from the defending Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday, October 1st, the club will have its second and final regular season bye week before welcoming in the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday, October 16th.

Campbell’s squad is back home for their final two regular season contests: Friday, November 12th against the Elks and then a second visit from the Stampeders on Friday, November 19th.

In total, six of the club’s seven home games will be against West Division foes. The breakdown of home games by weekday is as follows: four Fridays, two Saturdays and the Thursday home opener.

The BC Lions ticketing team has some amazing offers so fans can be part of the action! A 5-game Welcome-Back Pack & a $10 Single Game Ticket reservation! Can’t wait to see you at BC Place!

2021 BC Lions Training Camp presented by Sun Peaks Resort gets going at Hillside Stadium in Kamloops on Saturday, July 10th.

