Lions Partner With Go Goat Sports To Deliver 1st And Now Podcast

The BC Lions announced today a new digital partnership with Go Goat Sports. Beginning next week, the club’s 1st and Now podcast will also be made available on both the Go Goat Sports website and live stream for Lions fans worldwide.

“Go Goat Sports is an established platform that will allow us to expand our reach to a whole new segment of Lions and CFL fans in an exciting era for our franchise,” said Lions director of business ops. and marketing, Carolyn Cody.

“With training camp set to begin in just two weeks, the timing is also perfect as we will have the added luxury of producing more football-driven content across all of our major platforms.”

With the addition of 1st and Now, Go Goat Sports adds to an impressive lineup that includes Sekeres and Price, Rink Wide as well as the popular Ray and Dregs podcast.

“Continuing to support local sports in BC is incredibly important to all of us at Go Goat Sports, so we couldn’t be more proud or excited to partner with the BC Lions,” said Nathalie Rees, CEO, Go Goat Sports.

“Providing the platform for this iconic BC franchise to tell their story in the digital space is a privilege and we’re very much looking forward to building the 1st and Now podcast together.”

Hosted by Matt Baker and Nik Kowalski, 1st and Now, the official BC Lions podcast, features weekly episodes with prominent guests from both the Lions and from across the CFL. The show also gives Lions fans an inside look at the day-to-day activities within the organization.

A new episode dropped today and features an interview with quarterback Nathan Rourke on his preparation for year two as a pro, memories of his time at Ohio University and his early memories of playing the game as a kid growing up in Ontario and Alabama.

About Go Goat Sports:

Founded in 2021, Go Goat Sports currently houses 5 exclusive podcasts fronted by some of Canada’s most known sports personalities and analysts with a following of more than 1.5M across social media channels. The podcasts themselves have garnered over 4M in overall downloads and continue to rank in the top sports podcasts in Canada.

Go Goat Sports provides its podcast network with unmatched support from initial concept to branding, sales, marketing, production, and distribution.