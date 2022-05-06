Lions Sign Global 1st Round Pick Karlis Brauns; Add SFU Receiver Dallas Dixon To Camp Roster

The BC Lions announced today the signings of Global DL Karlis Brauns and National WR Dallas Dixon.

Brauns– The 6’4, 270-pound native of Riga, Latvia was selected by the club in round one (3rd overall) in Tuesday’s Global Draft. Brauns recently turned heads at the College Gridiron Showcase in Texas and previously enjoyed an All-Star season with the ELF Wroclaw Panthers in Poland.

Brauns also played in Serbia and Germany before moving to North America in pursuit of his pro football dream.

Dixon- joins the Lions following three years at Simon Fraser where he suited up in 23 contests while hauling in 17 receptions for 255 yards and two majors.

The native of Sherwood Park, Alberta also was named to the GNAC All-Academic Team for three consecutive seasons.

Brauns, Dixon and the rest of Lion first-years will be on the field in Kamloops for a three-day rookie camp beginning Wednesday, May 11.

Click HERE for a complete schedule of 2022 Training Camp presented by Sun Peaks Resort and City of Kamloops.