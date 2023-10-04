Upper Bowl Is Open For Friday Gravy Bowl!

The great Lion fans have spoken! With under 1,000 lower bowl tickets remaining for Friday’s 1st place clash against Winnipeg, the BC Lions announced Wednesday that 400 level upper bowl seating will be opened at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place.

Adult tickets start at only $25 while youth 17 and under get in for only $10! For all single-game ticket info, click HERE.

The Gravy Bowl presented by Save-On-Foods kicks off at 7:00 pm. Along with some super high stakes on the field, fans won’t want to miss out on the outside festivities as our Backyard Party presented by PlayNow Sports begins at 4:00 pm at Terry Fox Plaza and will be expanded to a 1,500-person capacity.

Fans of all ages can enjoy our Thanksgiving-themed menu while Molson Coors beverages are available to fans 19 and over.

Entertainment for the evening is headlined by the University of Washington Husky Marching Band performing pre-game at halftime!

Click HERE for more info surrounding Friday’s Gravy Bowl.