Bakes’ Game Takes | BC 33 HAM 30

Hamilton, ON- For a second straight week, it came right down to the wire. And this time, the BC Lions (12-5-0) came out on top with a gritty 33-30 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (8-9-0) before a full house at Tim Hortons Field. The visiting Lions survived a late quarterback change and a few costly penalties, but prevailed at the end of the day to remain mathematically alive for top spot in the West Division. The 12-4-0 Winnipeg Blue Bombers are on a bye this week. Now for some game takes following a roller coaster night in Steeltown.

Evans Enters, Leads Game-Winning Drive

At the end of the day, Dane Evans would indeed play a role in his return to the city he called home for five years. After Vernon Adams Jr. appeared re-injured his left knee on a block following his end zone interception with the Lions up three in the late stages, Evans would get his opportunity after Hamilton tied the score with a field goal.

The veteran completed all four of his passes for 42 yards, including a final one to Keon Hatcher that set up Sean Whyte’s 48-yard field goal with no time left. Adams Jr.’s injury doesn’t appear to be serious. But sometimes, you can’t dream up these Hollywood endings.

“For me personally, any time I play Hamilton at all in my career it has always been extra motivation,” said Evans after the win.

“This was a great ending. I’ve worked my ass off to be in this position. I know my new team can see that, and I’m glad I was able to step up today. I think VA is going to be okay, and I’m glad I was able to help us get a win, especially in Hamilton.”

Adams Jr. finished the game 21/30 for 296 yards and touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Alexander Hollins. He gave full marks to his squad after the win.

“I’m just so happy for this team and for this character win. I’m so happy for Dane to come here and take this game-winning drive man, in his house,” said Adams.

“I’m just happy for him and happy for this team.”

“Good for entertainment, hard on the coach’s heart,” said Rick Campbell.

“A couple of those guys were banged up, you could see them running around, they were fighting through those things and stepping up to the challenge. Another group of people that weren’t phased by the moment and got it done, so good for them.”

Defensive Statement Sets Tone

After an uneventful opening 15 minutes, the second quarter began with a defensive statement as Josh Woods returned an interception 46 yards to the house to give the visitors a 10-0 edge. It was the type of game where you figured they would need a momentum-changing play and the third-year linebacker made a perfect read.

They would allow the Tiger-Cats to score a pair of majors before the break but sandwiched in between was a Dominique Rhymes touchdown catch to help propel them to a 20-14 halftime lead. Big plays on both sides of the ball will always lead to great things, especially with the playoffs just around the corner. The defence bent a few times but didn’t always break and it resulted in them being in a position to win in the end.

“That’s what we did tonight, it took all three phases,” added Adams.

“I’m so mad at myself for that interception, late in the fourth quarter and we’re already in field goal range. I put us in a bad position but like I said, Dane did his thing. He’s a pro and came in and executed the offence perfectly and got us in field goal range. The goat, Sean Whyte, did his thing.”

It was certainly the type of win that can galvanize a team going forward.

Making his first home start as a Tiger-Cat, Bo Levi Mitchell finished 13/19 for 160 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception to Woods. Matthew Schiltz then played the bulk of the second half and went 14/19 for 180 yards and a major.

Key Numbers

17- sacks on the season for Mathieu Betts who has now tied the single-season record for Canadians held by Brent Johnson and Jamaal Westermann. Betts will have a chance to break it next week.

7– defensive tackles for Ben Hladik who is now seven shy of becoming the first Lion Canadian to hit 100 in a season.

92– a game-high in receiving yards for Hatcher who had the foresight to get down with one second left on the clock before Whyte ended it.

66– yards from scrimmage for JaQuan Hardy in his debut at running back. He churned out a six-yard run on the game’s winning drive while also hauling in 40 yards on three receptions.

6-3– the Lions’ regular season road record for a second straight year. Rick Campbell preached how special it is to be able to have twice as many wins as losses away from home.

Next Up

The Lions wrap up their regular season at home to the Calgary Stampeders next Friday, October 20 at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place. Join us for Blackout Night presented by London Drugs as we will celebrate Halloween with prizes available for the best-dressed fans. Secure your tickets HERE.

