2024 Training Camp Begins May 8!

The countdown is on for our return to Kamloops! Monday marks exactly one month until the start of BC Lions Training Camp presented by the City of Kamloops and Sun Peaks Resort as first-year Lions will hit the field at Hillside Stadium for a three-day mini-camp from Wednesday, May 8- Friday, May 10.

Veterans then report to Thompson Rivers University on Saturday, May 11 with the first full camp practice on Sunday, May 12.

“The amenities and hospitality given to our club in Kamloops are the best we can ask for. The football team is thrilled to be kicking off a 14th straight season in Canada’s Tournament Capital,” said Lions’ co-general manager and director of football operations Neil McEvoy.

The organization is also excited to announce a new and improved version of FanFest presented by BCLC on Saturday, May 18.

The fun begins at Hillside with our Play with the Pros clinic supported by Doman Building Materials, Leavitt Machinery and CARSTAR Collision and Glass Service.

Registration for the football clinic for kids aged 6-13 can be done HERE and all begins at 8:00 am with the activities taking place from 9:00-11:00 am. The clinic is followed by a full Lions scrimmage from 1:00-3:15 pm.

FanFest then moves to downtown Kamloops at 4:00 pm for a street festival for fans of all ages. The party features both live music and a DJ plus food, beverages, bouncy castles and face-painting!

“FanFest is a highly-anticipated event on our calendar for both members of our organization and our outstanding fans themselves. We are excited to expand the tradition this season and beyond, giving our great fans the opportunity to also enjoy some activities in beautiful downtown Kamloops,” added Lions’ president Duane Vienneau.

Following the squad’s pre-season opener at the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday, May 25, the Lions return to Hillside for four days of practice ahead of the pre-season finale at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place on Friday, May 31 against the Edmonton Elks.

Click HERE for the daily training camp practice and media schedule.

Registration for Play with the Pros can be done HERE.

Click HERE for info on our to become a BC Lions season ticket holder with perks including priority on your seats for the 111th Grey Cup, access to exclusive events and discounts on official team merchandise.