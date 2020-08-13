Although the calendar now reads mid-August without much to report in terms of a 2020 season, many Lions and CFL fans are still craving and expecting football to happen in 2020. You can get your Lions fix this Friday, August 14th at 1:30 PM PT on TSN as the squad will be featured on the next episode of CFL2020.

The TSN panel will unveil their all-time Lions team. This in itself will prove to be a fascinating project, particularly at the quarterback position. There really is no true “wrong” answer among this group, but who would you choose out of these five? Joe Kapp, Roy Dewalt, Doug Flutie, Damon Allen, or Travis Lulay?

If you chose this team again in another five or ten years, you would likely have to consider Mike Reilly, given the fact he is still performing at a high level and is hungry to lead this franchise to another Grey Cup win.

And then, with only four spots at receiver, there are sure to be some tough choices there. Some very good players will also be left out at all positions on defence. But the good news is, we get to leave it all to the panel of experts!

After thinking it over, we believe there is only one true lock. Wally Buono has to be selected as the head coach for this all-time team. Along with being the club’s all-time leader with 129 coaching victories, Buono is the only coach in team history to win two Grey Cups. That should be the clinching factor over the likes of Don Matthews, Dave Ritchie and Dave Skrien.

In addition, head coach Rick Campbell will speak with TSN CFL Insider Farhan Lalji on preparations for a possible shortened season and how the preparations for camp in a bubble have been going under these crazy and unprecedented times. So grab the popcorn and a cold beverage and get your Lions content with CFL2020 on TSN this Friday.