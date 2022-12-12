2022 Bc Lions Player Awards

BOBBY BOURNE MEMORIAL TROPHY: NATHAN ROURKE

Rourke was also a fan favourite, taking home the Bobby Bourne Memorial Trophy which goes to the Most Outstanding Player as voted by the fans. Despite appearing in only ten regular season contests due to a Linsfranc foot sprain suffered on August 19, Rourke finished the season second in the CFL with 25 touchdown passes and sixth overall with 3,349 passing yards while helping the Lions to a second-place finish in the West and first home playoff game since the 2016 campaign. Thank you Nathan!