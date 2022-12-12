2022 Bc Lions Player Awards

As the year comes to an end, we want to congratulate the 2022 BC Lions team award recipients! As voted upon by players, coaches and our great fans, we present the list of winners for this past BC Lions season:
And the winners are…
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: JOSH BANKS
‘The Night Train’ was once again a big piece to the defensive line in his second season in orange, recording 15 defensive tackles in 16 regular season contests and adding four defensive stops in two playoff starts.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: NATHAN ROURKE
Nathan emerged as the CFL’s top story in 2022, becoming only the third quarterback in history to win the league’s Most Outstanding Canadian Award, joining Russ Jackson and Gerry Dattilio. Rourke set a new Pro Football record for completion percentage at 78.7 and ended up with the second-best ever CFL passer rating of 123.6 (minimum 250 attempts).
SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR: SEAN WHYTE
The ageless Whyte was brilliant in his first season back with the hometown squad, leading the CFL in field goal percentage at 92. 3, while making 36 0f 39 attempts over 18 regular season games. Whyte also enjoyed a stretch where he made 17 consecutive field goals between August 6 and October 8. He finished the regular season making 54 of 55 convert attempts. In two playoff games, Whyte was a perfect four-of-four on-field goal attempts and hit on all five convert attempts.
ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: SIONE TEUHEMA
Sione played a huge role in his first CFL campaign, finishing second to David Menard for the team lead with eight sacks and recorded 27 total tackles (23 defence, four special teams) in the regular season. Went on to record six defensive tackles in two playoff games.
BOBBY BOURNE MEMORIAL TROPHY: NATHAN ROURKE
Rourke was also a fan favourite, taking home the Bobby Bourne Memorial Trophy which goes to the Most Outstanding Player as voted by the fans. Despite appearing in only ten regular season contests due to a Linsfranc foot sprain suffered on August 19, Rourke finished the season second in the CFL with 25 touchdown passes and sixth overall with 3,349 passing yards while helping the Lions to a second-place finish in the West and first home playoff game since the 2016 campaign. Thank you Nathan!
FRED DIETRICH AWARD: TJ LEE
The reliable veteran had another productive campaign in orange and black, suiting up in 15 regular season games and registering 57 total tackles (53 defence, four special teams), three interceptions to bring his career total to 23 and one defensive touchdown which helped seal a huge victory over Winnipeg at home on October 15. Suited up in career game number 100 on July 29 at Saskatchewan and would make a return to the playoffs for the first time since 2018, recording 12 defensive tackles in two contests.
LAURIE NIEMI MEMORIAL TROPHY: JOEL FIGUEROA
The savvy veteran was yet again an anchor up front, starting all 18 regular season games at left tackle and earning the team nomination for CFL Most Outstanding Lineman. Figueroa got his first taste of playoff action since 2018 when he started in the Western Final at Winnipeg after missing the Semi-Final the week before due to injury.
JAMIE TARAS COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD: SEAN WHYTE
Always a pillar in the community, Whyte was the Lions’ nominee for the Tom Pate Memorial Award, and takes home the Jamie Taras Community Service Award.