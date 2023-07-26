First Punjabi Broadcast In CFL History To Be Aired On Sher-E-Punjab Radio AM 600

The BC Lions announced today that Richmond’s Sher- E- Punjab Radio AM 600 will carry the CFL’s first-ever Punjabi broadcast this Saturday when we visit the Edmonton Elks at 4:00 pm Pacific Time.

As first announced by the Elks on Tuesday, the broadcast will originate on Edmonton’s My Radio 580 featuring the Hockey Night In Canada Punjabi duo of Harpreet Pandher and Taqdeer Thindal.

With a Punjabi population of over 300,000 in British Columbia, picking up this historic broadcast will allow our great game to be exposed to an entirely new segment of fans.

Sher- E- Punjab Radio AM 600 was launched in 2000 and broadcasts to the South Asian population in both the lower mainland and Northwest Washington State.

Both Pandher and Tindhal are born and raised in the lower mainland with Pandher’s first Lions memory being a 1986 game against Edmonton.

His father was a long-time Lions season ticket holder while his local broadcasting experience includes time calling games for the Abbotsford Canucks of the American Hockey League.

Tindhal attended his first Lions game in 1999 and works as a real estate agent when not behind the microphone. Pandher and Thindal joined Hockey Night In Canada Punjabi in 2014 and 2015, respectively.