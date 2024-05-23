Game Preview | Lions at Stampeders

(Kamloops)- After 16 days of the training camp grind which included plenty of practice, team meetings, a little playbook install and a very lively scrimmage last Saturday, the 2024 BC Lions now prepare for an actual football game. For the tenth consecutive CFL pre-season instalment, 2020 and 2021 being the only outliers where there wasn’t any tune up games, the Lions will due battle against their Western Division rivals, the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday at McMahon Stadium (1:00 pm PT/AM730/CFL+).

While essential to achieving the end goal of hoisting a Grey Cup, training camp life can sometimes become tedious. Count offensive lineman and Lions’ top CFL Draft pick George Una among those excited to play for real.

“We’ve been talking about it for a few days now. Seeing someone in a different coloured jersey will certainly get the juices flowing,” said the former University of Windsor standout.

“We have a a great group here, not only on our o-line but throughout the organization. Those who have been here before have done a great job helping us understand how we need to prepare.”

Una represents a largely younger contingent flying over the Rockies this weekend as live game action gives the coaching staff a better chance to evaluate those they haven’t seen up close prior to camp. Una has showed well in Kamloops and is slotted in as the starting right guard on Saturday.

“At this point, it’s just football. That’s the way I see it,” Una added.

“Playing against another team will feel a little faster at first but the biggest thing is just putting your head down, trusting your technique and relying on everything you’ve learned over the last couple of weeks. Coach Bates has taught us everything and been able to explain why we do certain things. The biggest thing is trusting him and his techniques so we can put it all together on the field on Saturday.”

Lion fans can rejoice. Football is back. And there is an impressive young crop of team hopefuls with a few veterans sprinkled in that will provide the entertainment.

The Quarterbacks

Vernon Adams Jr. will be present in Calgary. Only not in a playing role. While the 2023 CFL passing leader has looked sharper than ever in his second Lions camp, he will be on hand as a coach to Jake Dolegala, Dakota Prukop and Chase Brice.

The trio is listed in that order on the club’s depth chart for Saturday. The two veteran additions have gotten better as camp has progressed while Brice has benefited from the fact he has been here from day one after arriving early last season.

Dolegala very much looks forward to his first game action in black and orange.

“You approach every practice, every game, even if it’s pre-season, you approach it the same way,” Dolegala said.

“You’ve got to be as prepared as you can be. Once you’re on the field you take one big deep breath and you’re good to go.

More Newcomers To Watch

RBs # 35 Percy Aygei-Obese and # 28 Jordan Terrell- the two Americans will split backfield duties with incumbent Taquan Mizzell and free agent addition Will Stanback staying behind. Aygei-Obese and Terrell have both demonstrated the ability to run downhill while being key figures in the blocking game. Saturday presents a big opportunity for both players.

WR # 16 Stanley Berryhill- a recurring theme of this camp has been the high quality young receivers trying to make an impression. Berryhill is firmly planted into that mix of playmakers.

DB # 4- Ronald Kent- Another newcomer who has gotten work in with the starters, getting some game action in will be beneficial as the squad looks to fill the void left by TJ Lee for the first stretch of 2024.

LB # 53 Joe Beckett- His second CFL camp go around after a 2023 stint in Winnipeg, the product of Wofford University has turned heads at WILL linebacker. He will share reps. with another Kamloops standout, KeSean Brown out of Marshall University.

DB # 29 Cristophe Beaulieu- another one from the 2024 CFL Draft class, Beaulieu’s big-game experience from Laval has translated well. The defensive back was very noticeable in last week’s team scrimmage.

DL # 95 Marcus Moore– Okay, technically not a newbie anymore. But a slimmed down Moore has looked quicker and more agile throughout this intense battle on the defensive line. Moore is poised for a bigger role in his second Lions campaign.

Download the roster and position chart for Saturday’s game HERE.

Matt Baker: mbaker@bclions.com