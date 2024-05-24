Ringland Returns, Heads Back To Work In Preseason Action

The last time this young defensive back played in a game was in November 2022.

So far into the 2024 BC Lions training camp, Charlie Ringland’s only concern is to contain his excitement about being back on the field after he suffered an ACL injury during the CFL Combine back in 2023.

Ringland believes he is moving like himself again. He just needs to make sure he adapts to assistant head coach and defensive coordinator Ryan Phillips’ defence.

“We pulled up to RP’s tape not too long ago to watch it. I knew the type of player he was. But you watch what he was like as a player and he brings that same attitude every day when he comes into the building. All he wants to do is win. He wants to put his boys in the best position possible to make plays,” Ringland said.

The Winnipeg, Manitoba native already possesses an impressive resume coming out of the University of Saskatchewan, where he sought out to impress more CFL front offices before the unfortunate injury.

Despite exiting the combine early after recording a 40-inch vertical, the Lions still selected Ringland in the fifth round of the 2023 CFL Draft.

He didn’t let the injury affect how he will approach his professional football career. Ringland remained optimistic during challenging times and appeared on the sideline during the Lions’ first preseason game in 2023 at Mosaic Stadium.

“That was fun. I was really grateful for the team to bring me down for that. It was a nice gesture by the team for me to get on the sideline and see what this team is all about. It was fun watching but also at the time, I was fresh off my surgery, so it was kind of emotional sitting there knowing that’s something I could be doing. But I know my time was coming,” Ringland said.

Fast forward to now. Ringland believes he is adapting well to RP’s defensive back group. In university, Ringland says players follow the system. Whereas playing for RP, the defence schemes around all types of athletes that are on the team.

Ringland also likes to play physically and jump onto the ball. The first-year Lion is eager to show he can translate the skills he has displayed in university to the CFL.

“I’m excited. I’ve been on satellite watching for a long time. I feel really good to get back on there with the guys and make some plays for sure,” Ringland added.

The plays on the field won’t be made unless precise prep is being done in the film room. Ringland finds it more valuable to break down the game film as a group.

“I like watching game films by myself at times. But when you watch it with players in your position group, you get their ideas and your ideas. Maybe they have a better way of thinking about a play than I would. I think that’s a big thing in our defensive back group. We’ve got a lot of really good veterans that know their stuff,” he added.

One thing he loves about this team is the culture.

“I always hear things about pro teams that they’re not super close. They’re kind of to themselves. But that couldn’t be further from the truth with this group. I was really surprised and excited when I got here. They’re all super fun. They’re all super welcoming so it’s been great,” Ringland said.

For this Saturday’s preseason matchup against Calgary, Ringland and a couple of young defensive backs will go to work like Manny Rugamba, Adrian Greene, and 2024 third-round draft pick, Cristophe Beaulieu, who’s also been promising at training camp thus far.

Ringland will ensure he’s listening to all the cues from coaches and communicating with his new Lions’ teammates.

“They’re all good players. They have great techniques. You could tell the coach trusts Adrian and could put him anywhere on the field. You kind of want to take his little cues and make sure you listen carefully,” Ringland said.