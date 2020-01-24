Lions Sign Langley Rams WR Jesse Walker; Add Two Americans

The BC Lions Football Club has signed WR Jesse Walker (N), OL Chauncey Briggs (A) and DB A.J. Westbrook (A) to the roster.

Walker- originally joined the Lions as a non-drafted free agent in May of last season and attended training camp in Kamloops. He then joined the BCFC’s Langley Rams and caught 21 passes for 383 yards and a touchdown in eight regular season games before helping them reach the Canadian Bowl against Saskatoon. Prior to last season, Walker was with the University of Manitoba Bisons from 2015-18 where he caught 111 passes for 1,487 yards and nine touchdowns. He also chipped in on the ground with 47 rushes for 265 yards and two majors.

Briggs- attended training camp with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2019. The season prior, he spent time in camp with the Edmonton Eskimos. Briggs signed with the Oakland Raiders as a non-drafted free agent in 2017 and appeared in all four pre-season games. From 2012-15, he played in 31 games for the SMU Mustangs, spending most of his time at the left tackle position.

Westbrook- signed with the Atlanta Falcons as a non-drafted free agent and attended 2019 training camp. Prior to turning pro, Westbrook enjoyed four productive seasons with the Florida State Seminoles where he suited up in 43 games. He recorded 147 tackles, 16 pass breakups and a fumble recovery plus was a key contributor in their 2016 Orange Bowl win over Michigan and a victory over Southern Miss. one year later in the Independence Bowl.